NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 15
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 12 through Sunday February 18
Idris Williams
6 foot 2 Fr.
Payne Tech
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2022
Quality Academy Prep
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Postgrad Class 2023
In two wins averaged 13.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2 apg, 2.5 spg while converting 50% and 78% from the line
