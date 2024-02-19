Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 15

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 12 through Sunday February 18

Idris Williams
Idris Williams
Advertisement

Idris Williams

6 foot 2 Fr.

Payne Tech

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2022

Quality Academy Prep

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Postgrad Class 2023

In two wins averaged 13.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2 apg, 2.5 spg while converting 50% and 78% from the line

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 14 2/12/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 13 2/5/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 11 1/22/24

NJHoops.com Juco College Player of the Week from NJ2023-24 Week 10 1/15/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 9 1/8/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 8 1/1/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 7 12/26/23

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 6 12/18/23

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 5 12/11/23

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 4 12/4/23

NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week, Week 2 2023-24 11/20/23

NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week, Week 1 2023-24 11/13/23

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement