{{ timeAgo('2023-03-13 09:59:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2022-23 Week 18

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the eighth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 6 through Sunday March 12

NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ   

Chad Baker- Mazara
6 foot 7 So.

Colonia

NJ Hoops #50 Class of2019

Spire Institute

NJ Hoops #3 out of state postgrad Class of 2020

Duquesne

San Diego State

Northwest Florida JC

Led Northwest Florida to Region Tournament title averaging 19 ppg while shooting 53%, 61% and 74%

