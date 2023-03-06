News More News
NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2022-23 Week 17

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the eighth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 27 through Sunday March 5

Albright Obode
6 foot 8 Fr.

Plainfield

Quality Academy Prep

NJ Hoops #55 postgrad Class of 2022

Baltimore JC

Went for 11 points, 18 rebounds in a region tournament game


