NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2022-23 Week 16
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the eighth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 20 through Sunday February 26
NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
Ziare Wells
6 foot 6
St. Benedict's
NJ Hoops #11 Class of 2021
Hillcrest Prep
Monroe JC
Had 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists while shooting 6-9 from floor and 3-4 from line
