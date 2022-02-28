 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 16
NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 16

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 21 through Sunday February 27.

Jesiah West
Jesiah West
Jesiah West
Jesiah West

Jesiah West

6 foot 5 So.

Southeastern JC

Elizabeth

NJ Hoops #51 Class of 2019

Averaged 14.5 ppg, 14 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg while shooting 45% from the floor

