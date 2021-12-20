NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 from NJ Week 6
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 13 through Sunday December 19.
NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ, WEEK 6
Rodrique Massenat
6 foot 5 So.
National Park JC
trenton Catholic
NJ Hoops #103 Class of 2018
Averaged 16.5 ppg while shooting 74% from the floor and 67% from three
