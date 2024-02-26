NJHoops.com Juco Playe of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 16
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 19 through Sunday February 25
Kyle Robinson
6 foot 5 Fr.
Immaculate Conception
NJ Hoops #120 Class of 2022
Compass Prep
NJ Hoops #28 postgrad Class of 2023
Malcolm X Shabazz JC IL
Averaged 23 ppg, 5 rpg while shooting 48%, 57% and 83%
