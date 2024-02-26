Advertisement
NJHoops.com Juco Playe of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 16

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 19 through Sunday February 25

Kyle Robinson
Kyle Robinson
Kyle Robinson
Kyle Robinson

Kyle Robinson

6 foot 5 Fr.

Immaculate Conception

NJ Hoops #120 Class of 2022

Compass Prep

NJ Hoops #28 postgrad Class of 2023

Malcolm X Shabazz JC IL

Averaged 23 ppg, 5 rpg while shooting 48%, 57% and 83%

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

