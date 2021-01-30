NJHoops - NJHoops.com highest scoring games of 2021 Season

NJHoops.com highest scoring games of 2021 Season
Once again we will recognize some of the top individual effort of the season with our report on the highest scoring games of the season. Includes games of over 35 points
38 POINTS
Dom Barlow
6 foot 7 Sr.
Dumont
1/29/21
2 treys in a 75-22 win over New Milford
36 POINTS
Damian Rawls
6 foot 2 Sr.
Overbrook
1/26/21
5 treys in a 71-51 win over Salem
