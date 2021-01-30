 NJHoops - NJHoops.com highest scoring games of 2021 Season
NJHoops.com highest scoring games of 2021 Season

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Once again we will recognize some of the top individual effort of the season with our report on the highest scoring games of the season. Includes games of over 35 points

38 POINTS

Dom Barlow
Dom Barlow

Dom Barlow

6 foot 7 Sr.

Dumont

1/29/21

2 treys in a 75-22 win over New Milford

36 POINTS

Damian Rawls

6 foot 2 Sr.

Overbrook

1/26/21

5 treys in a 71-51 win over Salem

