NJ Hoops began coverage of NJ high school basketball with the Class of 1995.

We have provided blanket coverage of NJ basketball for 25 years (1995-2019).

To celebrate all the great players over that period, we will be doing an extensive series of stories.

We continue with a look back at the highest ranked player at every NJ high school over that period.

We continue with Group 3 Shore school Jackson Liberty.