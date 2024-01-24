Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

NJHoops.com H/W/S Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Pick/Preview 2024

Francis Denvir of Delaware Valley
Francis Denvir of Delaware Valley
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 2 teams got byes into the quarterfinals.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Hunterdon Central over Hackettstown

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Phillipsburg over Hunterdon Central

1ST ROUND

January 27

17th seeded Hopatcong at 12th seeded Lenape Valley

16th seeded Kittatinny at 13th seeded Wallkill Valley

15th seeded Newton at 14th seeded North Warren

18th seeded Pope John at 11th seeded Voorhees

19th seeded Belvidere at 10th seeded High Point

2ND ROUND

Tuesday Jan 30

9th seeded North Hunterdon at 8th seeded Warren Hills

winner of Hopatcong/Lenape Valley at 5th seeded Vernon

winner of Kittatinny/Wallkill Valley at 4th seeded Hackettstown

winner of Newton/North Warren at 3rd seeded Hunterdon Central

winner of Pope John/Voorhees at 6th seeded Sparta

winner of Belvidere/High Point at 7th seeded South Hunterdon

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday Feb 3

winner of North Hunterdon/Warren Hills at top seeded Phillipsburg

winner of Hopatcong/Lenape Valley/Vernon vs. winner of Kittatinny/Wallkill Valley/Hackettstown

winner of Newton/North Warren/Hunterdon Central vs. winner of Pope John/Voorhees/Sparta

winner of Belvidere/High Point/South Hunterdon at 2nd seeded Delaware Valley

SEMIFINALS

February 10

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday February 16

PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

Sparta upset Hackettstown 50-42.

2 YEARS AGO

Hackettstown edged Walkill Valley 58-55. Jr. Ethan Almeida tallied 22.

4 YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central halted Hackesttstown 55-48 in ot. Johannson & 6 foot 2 Jr. Eric Molto divided 24. Jr. Shawn Morgan scored 17 for Hackettstown

5 YEARS AGO

Sparta came back to beat. Phillipsburg 56-53. 6 foot 3 Marist bound Sr. Jack Cavanaugh had 22 second half points. 6 foot 3 Washington & Lee bound Sr. Richie Manigault scored 25 with 5 treys for Phillipsburg.

6 YEARS AGO

Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.

7 YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.

8 YEARS AGO

Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.

9 YEARS AGO

Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.

10 YEARS AGO

Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement