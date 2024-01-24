NJHoops.com H/W/S Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Pick/Preview 2024
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 2 teams got byes into the quarterfinals.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Hunterdon Central over Hackettstown
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Phillipsburg over Hunterdon Central
1ST ROUND
January 27
17th seeded Hopatcong at 12th seeded Lenape Valley
16th seeded Kittatinny at 13th seeded Wallkill Valley
15th seeded Newton at 14th seeded North Warren
18th seeded Pope John at 11th seeded Voorhees
19th seeded Belvidere at 10th seeded High Point
2ND ROUND
Tuesday Jan 30
9th seeded North Hunterdon at 8th seeded Warren Hills
winner of Hopatcong/Lenape Valley at 5th seeded Vernon
winner of Kittatinny/Wallkill Valley at 4th seeded Hackettstown
winner of Newton/North Warren at 3rd seeded Hunterdon Central
winner of Pope John/Voorhees at 6th seeded Sparta
winner of Belvidere/High Point at 7th seeded South Hunterdon
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday Feb 3
winner of North Hunterdon/Warren Hills at top seeded Phillipsburg
winner of Hopatcong/Lenape Valley/Vernon vs. winner of Kittatinny/Wallkill Valley/Hackettstown
winner of Newton/North Warren/Hunterdon Central vs. winner of Pope John/Voorhees/Sparta
winner of Belvidere/High Point/South Hunterdon at 2nd seeded Delaware Valley
SEMIFINALS
February 10
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday February 16
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Sparta upset Hackettstown 50-42.
2 YEARS AGO
Hackettstown edged Walkill Valley 58-55. Jr. Ethan Almeida tallied 22.
4 YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central halted Hackesttstown 55-48 in ot. Johannson & 6 foot 2 Jr. Eric Molto divided 24. Jr. Shawn Morgan scored 17 for Hackettstown
5 YEARS AGO
Sparta came back to beat. Phillipsburg 56-53. 6 foot 3 Marist bound Sr. Jack Cavanaugh had 22 second half points. 6 foot 3 Washington & Lee bound Sr. Richie Manigault scored 25 with 5 treys for Phillipsburg.
6 YEARS AGO
Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.
7 YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.
8 YEARS AGO
Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.
9 YEARS AGO
Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.