 NJHoops - NJHoops.com GMCT Tournament Seeds & Schedule
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 12:19:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com GMCT Tournament Seeds & Schedule

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.

There are some leagues that are crowning champions.

KARL ANTHONY TOWNS/JAY WILLIAMS POD

Defending champion St. Thomas Aquinas is NJHoops.com pick

Wed Mar 3

South Brunswick at St Thomas Aquinas

St. Joseph's Metuchen at Colonia

Fir Mar 5

Championship

DAVE WOHL/BO HENNING POD  

Jabri Fitzpatrick
North Brunswick with Jabri Fitzpatrick is our pick

Wed Mar 3

Dunellen at East Brunswick

South Plainfield at North Brunswick

Fir Mar 5

Championship

TAYLOR FAMILY POD

Monroe with Chris Kobierowski is our pick

Wed Mar 3

Monroe at Wardlaw

Woodbridge at Timothy Christian

Fir Mar 5

Championship

HALEY FAMILY POD

Old Bridge with Lucas Grisset is NJHoops.com pick

Wed Mar 3

New Brunswick at Metuchen

Middlesex at Old Bridge

Fir Mar 5

Championship

JACKSON FAMILY POD

Piscataway with Will Corley is our choice

Wed Mar 3

Piscataway Tech at South River

Sayreville at Piscataway

Fir Mar 5

Championship

DADIKA FAMILY POD

Perth Amboy Tech is our pick

Wed Mar 3

East Brunswick Tech at Perth Amboy Tech

Calvary Christian at Spotswood

Fir Mar 5

Championship

PAYNE/BROKAW POD


Highland Park with high scoring Ben Micklaus is NJHoops.com choice

Wed Mar 3

Somerset Tech at South Amboy

Fir Mar 5

Championship

Winner of Somerset Tech/South Amboy at Highland Park

{{ article.author_name }}