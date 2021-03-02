NJHoops - NJHoops.com GMCT Tournament Seeds & Schedule

NJHoops.com GMCT Tournament Seeds & Schedule
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.
There are some leagues that are crowning champions.
KARL ANTHONY TOWNS/JAY WILLIAMS POD
Defending champion St. Thomas Aquinas is NJHoops.com pick
Wed Mar 3
South Brunswick at St Thomas Aquinas
St. Joseph's Metuchen at Colonia
Fir Mar 5
Championship
DAVE WOHL/BO HENNING POD
North Brunswick with Jabri Fitzpatrick is our pick
Wed Mar 3
Dunellen at East Brunswick
South Plainfield at North Brunswick
Fir Mar 5
Championship
TAYLOR FAMILY POD
Monroe with Chris Kobierowski is our pick
Wed Mar 3
Monroe at Wardlaw
Woodbridge at Timothy Christian
Fir Mar 5
Championship
HALEY FAMILY POD
Old Bridge with Lucas Grisset is NJHoops.com pick
Wed Mar 3
New Brunswick at Metuchen
Middlesex at Old Bridge
Fir Mar 5
Championship
JACKSON FAMILY POD
Piscataway with Will Corley is our choice
Wed Mar 3
Piscataway Tech at South River
Sayreville at Piscataway
Fir Mar 5
Championship
DADIKA FAMILY POD
Perth Amboy Tech is our pick
Wed Mar 3
East Brunswick Tech at Perth Amboy Tech
Calvary Christian at Spotswood
Fir Mar 5
Championship
PAYNE/BROKAW POD
Highland Park with high scoring Ben Micklaus is NJHoops.com choice
Wed Mar 3
Somerset Tech at South Amboy
Fir Mar 5
Championship
Winner of Somerset Tech/South Amboy at Highland Park
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches