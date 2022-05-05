NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2022 Breakdown

With the class of 2022 graduating and moving on to college we present our final rankings of the top 70 seniors in the class of 2022.

The rankings are very hard to do and this is a combination of what we have seen, what they have accomplished in high school, AAU, the off-season as well as their future potential.

Congratulations and best wishes to the entire class as they move on to the next step of their careers.

While the rankings on NJHoops.com are done annually for each class, they are updated quarterly in the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report for the college coaches.

Here we present a breakdown of the top final top 70 seniors, the Class of 2022