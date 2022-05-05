NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2022 Breakdown
With the class of 2022 graduating and moving on to college we present our final rankings of the top 70 seniors in the class of 2022.
The rankings are very hard to do and this is a combination of what we have seen, what they have accomplished in high school, AAU, the off-season as well as their future potential.
Congratulations and best wishes to the entire class as they move on to the next step of their careers.
While the rankings on NJHoops.com are done annually for each class, they are updated quarterly in the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report for the college coaches.
Here we present a breakdown of the top final top 70 seniors, the Class of 2022
Colleges with most commitments of NJHoops.com final top 70 seniors Class of 2022
NJHoops.com highest risers within the final top 70 seniors Class of 2022
NJHoops.com highest ranked newcomers to final top 70 seniors Class of 2022
NJ High Schools with most top 10 seniors Class of 2022
NJ High Schools with most top 25 seniors Class of 2022
NJ High Schools with most top 50 seniors Class of 2022
NJ High Schools with most top 70 seniors Class of 2022
NJHoops.com final top 70 seniors countdown Class of 2022, #'s 1-10
NJHoops.com Final top 70 seniors countdown Class of 2022, #'s 11-20
NJHoops.com final top 70 seniors countdown Class of 2022, #'s 21-30
NJHoops.com final top 70 seniors countdown Class of 2022, #'s 31-40
NJHoops.com final top 70 seniors countdown Class of 2022, #'s 41-50
NJHoops.com final top 70 seniors countdown Class of 2022, #'s 51-60
NJHoops.com final top 70 seniors countdown Class of 2022, #'s 61-70
