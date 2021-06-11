NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Breakdown
With the class of 2021 graduating and moving on to college we present our final rankings of the top 70 seniors in the class of 2021.
The rankings are very hard to do and this is a combination of what we have seen, what they have accomplished in high school, AAU, the off-season as well as their future potential.
Congratulations and best wishes to the entire class as they move on to the next step of their careers.
While the rankings on NJHoops.com are done annually for each class, they are updated quarterly in the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report for the college coaches.
Here we look at the top 70 seniors and than look inside the data
Highest ranked newcomers to NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021
Biggest risers in NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021
College with most commitments from NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021
NJHoops.com Final Top 10 Seniors Class of 2021, leading high schools
NJHoops.com Final Top 25 Seniors Class of 2021, Leading High Schools
NJHoops.com Final Top 50 Seniors Class of 2021 Leading High Schools
NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Leading High Schools
NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Countdown, #'s 1-10
NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Countdown, #'s 11-20
NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Countdown, #'s 21-30
NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Countdown, #'s 31-40
NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Countdown, #'s 41-50
NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Countdown, #'s 51-60
NJHoops.com Final Top 70 Seniors Class of 2021 Countdown, #'s 61-70
