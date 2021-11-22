NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 2 2021-22
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 15 through Sunday November 21.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ, WEEK 2 2021-22
George Visconti
6 foot 3 Jr.
Swarthmore
Johnson Regional
NJ Hoops #56 class of 2018
Averaged 23 ppg, 4.5 rpg and shot 54%, 46% and 86%
