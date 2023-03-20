News More News
NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ 2022-23 Week 19

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the eighth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 13 through Sunday March 19

George Visconti
6 foot 3 Sr.

Johnson Regional

NJ Hoops #56 Class of 2018

Swarthmore

In a Final Four game scored 21 points with 3 rebounds hitting 5-10 fgs, 2-6 treys and 9-9 fts


{{ article.author_name }}