NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 15
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 14 through Sunday February 20.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
6 foot 6 Sr.
Ithaca
Cresskill
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2018
Led Ithaca to three wins averaging 20.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg while shooting 53% from the floor and 84% from the line
