NJHoops.com D-2 College Transfers 2022
The transfer activity at the D-2 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.
This will be updated frequently when new transfers are announced. This list includes players that are moving on after the season ended.
A look at the NJ Hoopers at out of state schools who are looking to move on.
Cartier Bowman
6 foot 6 Jr.
Notre Dame
Patrick School National
NJ Hoops #43 in Class of 2018
NJ Hoops #3 postgrad Class of 2019
St. Rose - ?
Phil Brown
6 foot 6
Hudson Catholic
Kent School
NJ Hoops #40 Class of 2020
NJ Hoops #3 out of state postgrad Class of 2021
UDC -
Connor Murphy
6 foot 7
Gill St. Bernards
NJ Hoops #68 Class of 2019
Adelphi -
Murphy looking for new college home - 3/10/22
Lance-Amir Paul
6 foot
Covenant College Prep
NJ Hoops #35 postgrad Class of 2018
Gannon
Amir-Paul looking for another new college home - 3/8/22
Jordan Price
6 foot 4 Fr.
Elizabeth
NJ Hoops #38 Class of 2020
St. Rose - Montclair State
Price finds new college home - 4/2/22
Justin Rodriguez
6 foot
Morristown Beard
NJ Hoops #91 Class of 2018
Bloomsburg -
Moe Williams
6 foot 8
Life Center
NJ Hoops #19 Class of 2016
Kutztown -