NJHoops.com D-2 College Transfers 2022

The transfer activity at the D-2 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.

This will be updated frequently when new transfers are announced. This list includes players that are moving on after the season ended.

A look at the NJ Hoopers at out of state schools who are looking to move on.

Cartier Bowman
6 foot 6 Jr.

Notre Dame

Patrick School National

NJ Hoops #43 in Class of 2018

NJ Hoops #3 postgrad Class of 2019

St. Rose - ?

Bowman looking for new college home - 3/24/22

Phil Brown
6 foot 6

Hudson Catholic

Kent School

NJ Hoops #40 Class of 2020

NJ Hoops #3 out of state postgrad Class of 2021

UDC -

Brown looking for new college home - 3/22/22

Connor Murphy
6 foot 7

Gill St. Bernards

NJ Hoops #68 Class of 2019

Adelphi -

Murphy looking for new college home - 3/10/22


Lance-Amir Paul
6 foot

Covenant College Prep

NJ Hoops #35 postgrad Class of 2018

Gannon

Amir-Paul looking for another new college home - 3/8/22


Jordan Price
6 foot 4 Fr.

Elizabeth

NJ Hoops #38 Class of 2020

St. Rose - Montclair State

Price finds new college home - 4/2/22


Justin Rodriguez
6 foot

Morristown Beard

NJ Hoops #91 Class of 2018

Bloomsburg -

Rodriguez looking for new college home - 3/10/22

Moe Williams
6 foot 8

Life Center

NJ Hoops #19 Class of 2016

Kutztown -

Williams looking for new college home - 3/7/22

