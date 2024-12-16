NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 6

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 9 through Sunday December 15
NJHOOPS.COM D-2 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
Ethan Garita
6 foot 9 Sr.
Princeton Day
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2020
NJ Hoops #3 Postgrad Class of 2021
Averaged 16.5 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.5 bpg while shooting 85% from the field
