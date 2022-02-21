 NJHoops - NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 15
NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 15

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 14 through Sunday February 20.

NJHOOPS.COM D-2 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ      

Majur Majak

7 foot 1 Sr.

New Haven

Patrick School

NJ Hoops #30 Class of 2018

Led New Haven to three wins. Averaged 10.3 ppg, 16.7 rpg, and 4 bpg while converting 65% from field and 75% from the line.


{{ article.author_name }}