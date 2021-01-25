NJHoops - NJHoops.com D-1 NJ College Player of the Week, Week 9 2020-21

NJHoops.com D-1 NJ College Player of the Week, Week 9 2020-21
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 18 through Sunday January 24. There were no games played in the small colleges.
6 foot 11 Sr.
Seton Hall
Montverde Academy FL
Notched 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in a narrow loss to #3 Vilalnova. Shot 8-14 from floor and 3-6 from three
