NJHoops - NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 9 2020-21

NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 9 2020-21
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 18 through Sunday January 24. There were no games played in the small colleges.
This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for college
6 foot 2 Sr.
American
Patrick School
NJ Hoops #7 Class of 2017
Led the Eagles to a pair of wins averaging 28 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg and 1 spg. Shot 61% from field, 57% from three and 82% from the line
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 8 2020-21
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ Week 7 2020-21
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, week 6 2020-21
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, week 5 2020-21
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ Week 4 2020-21
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 3 2020-21
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 2 2020-21
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 1 2020-21
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches