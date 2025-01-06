NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 9

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 30 through Sunday January 5
D-1 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
5 foot 10 Sr.
Roselle Catholic
NJ Hoops #50 Class of 2020
Scotland Campus Prep
NJ Hoops #7 out of state postgrad Class of 2021
Raritan Valley CC
Western Texas JC
NJ Hoops #11 out of state juco soph Class of 2023
New Hampshire
Mercer
Led Mercer to a pair of wins averaging 18 ppg, 5 rpg, 7.5 apg, 2 spg while shooting 38% from deep.
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 8 12/30/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 7 12/23/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 6 12/16/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 5 12/9/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 4 12/2/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 3 11/25/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 2 11/18/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 1 11/11/24
NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years