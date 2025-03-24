NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 20

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 17 through Sunday March 23.
NJHOOPS.COM D-1 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
6 foot 5 Grad
Trenton Catholic
NJ Hoops #5 Class of 2019
Butler
Arkansas
Gonzaga
Averaged 20.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1 spg while shooting 48%, 50%, and 100%
