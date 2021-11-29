NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 3
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 22 through Sunday November 28.
NJHOOPS.COM D-1 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ WEEK 3
6 foot 4 Sr.
Nevada
Hun
NJ Hoops #2 postgrad class of 2017
Averaged 19.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 spg and 1 bpg while converting 50% from floor and 88% from line.
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 2
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 1 2021-22
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches