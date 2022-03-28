NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 20
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 21 through Sunday March 27.
6 foot 3 3rd Year Soph.
Miami
Notre Dame
finished HS out of state
Led the Hurricanes to the Elite 8. Averaged 11 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.5 apg
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 19
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 18
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 17
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 16
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 15
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 14
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 13
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 12
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 11
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 10
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 9
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 8
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 7
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 6
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 5
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22, Week 3
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2021-22 Week 2
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 1 2021-22
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches