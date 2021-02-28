NJHoops - NJHoops.com CVC Tournament Seeds & Schedule

NJHoops.com CVC Tournament Seeds & Schedule
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.
There are some leagues that are crowning champions.
COLONIAL VALLEY CONFERENCE POD A
Top seeded Nottingham is NJ Hoops pick to take title
Wed Mar 3
4th seeded Allentown at top seeded Nottingham
3rd seeded Trenton at 2nd seeded Robbinsville
Fir Mar 5
Championship
COLONIAL VALLEY CONFERENCE POD B
High scoring Hightstown is our pick to win Pod B
Wed Mar 3
8th seeded Ewing at 5th seeded Hamilton West
7th seeded Hopewell Valley at 6th seeded Hightstown
Fir Mar 5
Championship
