NJHoops - NJHoops.com CVC Tournament Seeds & Schedule

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-28 17:49:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com CVC Tournament Seeds & Schedule

With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.

There are some leagues that are crowning champions.

COLONIAL VALLEY CONFERENCE POD A

Donavin Crawford

Top seeded Nottingham is NJ Hoops pick to take title

Wed Mar 3

4th seeded Allentown at top seeded Nottingham

3rd seeded Trenton at 2nd seeded Robbinsville

Fir Mar 5

Championship

COLONIAL VALLEY CONFERENCE POD B 

Keenan Reiss

High scoring Hightstown is our pick to win Pod B

Wed Mar 3

8th seeded Ewing at 5th seeded Hamilton West

7th seeded Hopewell Valley at 6th seeded Hightstown

Fir Mar 5

Championship

