NJHoops - NJHoops.com College Season Previews 2020-21

NJHoops.com College Season Previews 2020-21

Hopefully the modified (due to Covid-19) college basketball season is almost upon us. We begin our season previews of all 43 NJ colleges. We start with the NJ Division 1 schools, which are expected to start soon for most schools. The small colleges aren't expected to start until the new year, therefore their previews will be done in the future

More previews will be added

Click on the links for the previews

DIVISION 1  

FDU

MONMOUTH

NJIT

PRINCETON ( Ivy League has cancelled season)

RIDER

RUTGERS

ST. PETER'S

SETON HALL


Biggest graduation losses for NJ D-1 schools

Biggest non graduation losses for NJ D-1 schools

Top returnees for NJ D-1 schools

Top Eligible transfers at NJ D-1 schools

Top NJ freshman at NJ D-1 schools

Top freshmen from out-of-state at NJ D-1 schools

(more to be added over next few days)

DIVISION 2  

DIVISION 3 - NJAC  

DIVISION 3 - NON NJAC  

JUCO D-2  

JUCO D-3  

