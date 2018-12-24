NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 7
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Player...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news