In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the fourth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week for Week 19 are for games from Monday March 12 through Sunday March 18
NJ DIVISION 1 COLLEGE
6 foot 9 Sr.
Seton Hall
Patrick School
NJ Hoops #2 Class of 2014
Helped the Pirates to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Averaged 18.5 ppg, 16 rpg and 4.5 apg. Shot 58% from the floor and 75% from the line
DIVISION 1 - FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE
6 foot 6 So.
Syracuse
St. Joseph's Metuchen
NJ Hoops #1 Class of 2016
Helped the Orange to the Sweet 16 averaged 13 ppg and 2.7 apg while playing every minute in three games
SMALL COLLEGES
6 foot 1 Jr.
Bloomfield
Rice/Frankford HS PA
16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists in the loss in the Sweet 16
NJ JUNIOR COLLEGES
Grant Goode
6 foot 5 So.
Brookdale CC
St. John Vianney
NJ Hoops #71 Class of 2016
Helped the Jersey Blues to the National Championship averaging 17.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.3 apg while shooting 47% from the floor and 75% from the line
