Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-20 12:57:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 19

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the fourth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week for Week 19 are for games from Monday March 12 through Sunday March 18


NJ DIVISION 1 COLLEGE     

Mgjsb6avsickbovhnr8b

Angel Delgado

6 foot 9 Sr.

Seton Hall

Patrick School

NJ Hoops #2 Class of 2014

Helped the Pirates to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Averaged 18.5 ppg, 16 rpg and 4.5 apg. Shot 58% from the floor and 75% from the line

DIVISION 1 - FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE      

Mxvyyvb2mlik81yz9pxu
Tyus Battle

Tyus Battle

6 foot 6 So.

Syracuse

St. Joseph's Metuchen

NJ Hoops #1 Class of 2016

Helped the Orange to the Sweet 16 averaged 13 ppg and 2.7 apg while playing every minute in three games

SMALL COLLEGES    

Thq9pdk8u4b3kjzrgbob
Keith Washington

Keith Washington

6 foot 1 Jr.

Bloomfield

Rice/Frankford HS PA

16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists in the loss in the Sweet 16

NJ JUNIOR COLLEGES              

Vmhfjauvaksgupveir3p
Grant Goode

Grant Goode

6 foot 5 So.

Brookdale CC

St. John Vianney

NJ Hoops #71 Class of 2016

Helped the Jersey Blues to the National Championship averaging 17.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.3 apg while shooting 47% from the floor and 75% from the line

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 18

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 17

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 16

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 15

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 14

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 13

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 12

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 11

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 10

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 9

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 8

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 7

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 6

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 5

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 4

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 3

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 2

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 1

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}