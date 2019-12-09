News More News
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week 2019-20, Week 5

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the fifth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 2 through Sunday December 8.

New weekly winners will be announced every Monday.

NJ DIVISION 1 COLLEGE        

Xzavier Malone-Key
Xzavier Malone-Key

Xzavier Malone-Key

6 foot 4 R/S Jr.

FDU

Plymouth Whitemarsh PA

Averaged 19 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2 apg as the Knights split two games. Shot 50% from floor, 38% from three and 87% from the line.

DIVISION 1 - FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE       

Max Mahoney
Max Mahoney

Max Mahoney

6 foot 7 Sr.

Boston U

Ridge

NJ Hoops #15 Class of 2016

Averaged 27.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1 apg and 1.5 spg while shooting 68% from the floor.

NJ SMALL COLLEGES      

Sean Smith
Sean Smith

Sean Smith

6 foot 3 Sr.

William Paterson

Campolindo CA

Averaged 25.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3 apg while shooting 50% from field, 48% from three and 75% from the line in leading the Pioneers to a pair of wins

SMALL COLLEGES - FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE   

Jack Degroot
Jack Degroot

Jack Degroot

6 foot Jr.

Marywood

High Point

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2017

Averaged 22 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.5 spg, while shooting 52% from the field, 60% from three and 80% from the line.

NJ JUNIOR COLLEGES     

Tyheem Burno
Tyheem Burno

Tyheem Burno

6 foot 1 So.

Union CC

Hudson Catholic

Finished HS out of state

Averaged 33 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 8.5 apg and 4.5 spg in leading Owls to a apair of wins in his first two games of the season

JUNIOR COLLEGE FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE     

Amir Pettiford
Amir Pettiford

Amir Pettiford

6 foot 3 So.

Chesapeake MD JC

Newark Tech

Transferred to Bethlehem Catholic PA after junior season

Averaged 12.3 ppg, 9 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.3 spg. Shot 45% from field, 50% from three and 100% from the line


