NJHoops.com College Players of the Week 2019-20, Week 5
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the fifth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 2 through Sunday December 8.
New weekly winners will be announced every Monday.
NJ DIVISION 1 COLLEGE
6 foot 4 R/S Jr.
FDU
Plymouth Whitemarsh PA
Averaged 19 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2 apg as the Knights split two games. Shot 50% from floor, 38% from three and 87% from the line.
DIVISION 1 - FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE
6 foot 7 Sr.
Boston U
Ridge
NJ Hoops #15 Class of 2016
Averaged 27.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1 apg and 1.5 spg while shooting 68% from the floor.
NJ SMALL COLLEGES
Sean Smith
6 foot 3 Sr.
William Paterson
Campolindo CA
Averaged 25.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3 apg while shooting 50% from field, 48% from three and 75% from the line in leading the Pioneers to a pair of wins
SMALL COLLEGES - FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE
Jack Degroot
6 foot Jr.
Marywood
High Point
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2017
Averaged 22 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.5 spg, while shooting 52% from the field, 60% from three and 80% from the line.
NJ JUNIOR COLLEGES
Tyheem Burno
6 foot 1 So.
Union CC
Hudson Catholic
Finished HS out of state
Averaged 33 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 8.5 apg and 4.5 spg in leading Owls to a apair of wins in his first two games of the season
JUNIOR COLLEGE FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE
Amir Pettiford
6 foot 3 So.
Chesapeake MD JC
Newark Tech
Transferred to Bethlehem Catholic PA after junior season
Averaged 12.3 ppg, 9 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.3 spg. Shot 45% from field, 50% from three and 100% from the line
