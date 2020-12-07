NJHoops - NJHoops.com Class of 2021 D-2 Commitments

NJHoops.com Class of 2021 D-2 Commitments
The Class of 2021 has not even started their senior seasons yet and a few of them have already made D-2 college decisions.
This list will be updated often as new commitments are announced. This list does not include postgrads
The NJ Hooper Class of 2021 D-2 Commitments
Ed Ngene
6 foot 8
Lindenwold
Bloomfield
Keith Palek
6 foot 7
St. Augustine's
Sciences
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches