 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Class of 2021 D-2 Commitments
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 09:51:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Class of 2021 D-2 Commitments

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Class of 2021 has not even started their senior seasons yet and a few of them have already made D-2 college decisions.

This list will be updated often as new commitments are announced. This list does not include postgrads

The NJ Hooper Class of 2021 D-2 Commitments

Ed Ngene
Ed Ngene

Ed Ngene

6 foot 8

Lindenwold

Bloomfield

Ngene Makes Pick - 10/22/20

Keith Palek
Keith Palek

Keith Palek

6 foot 7

St. Augustine's

Sciences

Palek Makes Pick - 12/7/20

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}