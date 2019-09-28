News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 09:51:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Class of 2020 D-2 Commitments

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

The senior year for the Class of 2020 has already begun. A few of the players from the class have already made D-2 college commitments.This will be updated as more players make their college choices

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}