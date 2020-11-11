NJHoops.com All Veteran's Day Team
In honor of Veterans Day we decided to look at NJhoops.com all Veterans Day team for the highest ranking NJ Hooper's to play at one of the US military Academy's either West Point or Annapolis
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news