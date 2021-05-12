{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 17:00:00 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
NJHoops.com All Three Sports 1st Team
Jay Gomes
•
NJHoops
Publisher
The 2021 high school season was a shortened one due to the pandemic. There were a limited number of league post-season tournament and no state tournament. With all the NJ Hoops All State and All Co...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf
Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go
ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw
MjI3MTk2NzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25qaG9vcHMucml2YWxzLmNv
bS9uZXdzL25qaG9vcHMtY29tLWFsbC10aHJlZS1zcG9ydHMtMXN0LXRlYW0i
CiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5j
cmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVt
ZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwog
ICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMg
c28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMg
PSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5w
YXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3Jp
cHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVj
YXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNB
JTJGJTJGbmpob29wcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5qaG9vcHMtY29t
LWFsbC10aHJlZS1zcG9ydHMtMXN0LXRlYW0mYzU9MjAyMjcxOTY3MSZjdj0y
LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv
bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=