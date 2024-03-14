NJHoops.com 2023-24 Season Post-Season Player Accolades
In 2023-24 we had a full season with state champions crowned but for the second straight year no Tournament of Champions.
With the season complete it's time to publish NJ Hoops All State Teams. We will publish two teams daily followed by Prep, Independent & Postgrad teams followed by All County Teams.
This is always very difficult to put together with many great players around the state and this year seemed as difficult as ever. To promote as many players as we can, we will publish 16 teams. We will post two teams per day.
The All State teams picked put a large emphasis on team success. Games missed due to unfortunate injuries are also give some weight. Other times during the year the top players by class regardless of team success are published on NJHoops.com.
ALL STATE
NJHoops.com 1st Team All State 2024 3/12/24
NJHoops.com 2nd Team All State 2024 3/12/24
NJHoops.com 3rd Team All State 2024 3/13/24
NJHoops.com 4th Team All State 2024 3/13/24
NJHoops.com 5th Team All State 2024 3/14/24
NJHoops.com 6th Team All State 2024 3/14/24
NJHoops.com 7th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 8th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 9th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 10th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 11th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 12th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 13th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 14th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 15th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com 16th Team All State 2024
NJHoops.com All State Senior
NJHoops.com All State Junior
NJHoops.com All State Sophomore
NJHoops.com All State Freshmen
NJHoops.com All State Non Public A
NJHoops.com All State Non Public B
NJHoops.com All State Group 4
NJHoops.com All State Group 3
NJHoops.com All State Group 2
NJHoops.com All State Group 1
NJHoops.com All State Prep
NJHoops.com All State Independent
ALL COUNTY
NJHoops.com All Atlantic County
NJHoops.com All Bergen County
NJHoops.com All Burlington County
NJHoops.com All Camden County
NJHoops.com All Cape May/Cumberland County
NJHoops.com All Essex County
NJHoops.com All Gloucester County
NJHoops.com All Hudson County
NJHoops.com All Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County
NJHoops.com All Mercer County
NJHoops.com All Middlesex County
NJHoops.com All Monmouth County
NJHoops.com All Morris County
NJHoops.com All Ocean County
NJHoops.com All Passaic County
NJHoops.com All Somerset County
NJHoops.com All Union County
NJHOOPS.COM ALL EVERYTHING TEAMS
