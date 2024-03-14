In 2023-24 we had a full season with state champions crowned but for the second straight year no Tournament of Champions.

With the season complete it's time to publish NJ Hoops All State Teams. We will publish two teams daily followed by Prep, Independent & Postgrad teams followed by All County Teams.

This is always very difficult to put together with many great players around the state and this year seemed as difficult as ever. To promote as many players as we can, we will publish 16 teams. We will post two teams per day.

The All State teams picked put a large emphasis on team success. Games missed due to unfortunate injuries are also give some weight. Other times during the year the top players by class regardless of team success are published on NJHoops.com.