NJHoops - NJCAA Moves Hoops Forward

The NJCAA announced their plan of action yesterday.

All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men's basketball.

Fall Practice Season •

Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 15, 2020 - December 15, 2020.

• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season •

Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021.

• Maximum of 22 games.

• All regular season, region, and district championship competition completed by April 10, 2021.

• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships beginning April 19, 2021.