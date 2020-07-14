NJHoops - NJCAA Moves Hoops Forward

NJCAA Moves Hoops Forward
The NJCAA announced their plan of action yesterday.
All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men's basketball.
Fall Practice Season •
Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 15, 2020 - December 15, 2020.
• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.
Spring Championship Season •
Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021.
• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021.
• Maximum of 22 games.
• All regular season, region, and district championship competition completed by April 10, 2021.
• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships beginning April 19, 2021.
