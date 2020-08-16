NJHoops - NJAC Adjusts Basketball Schedules

The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced changes in the schedules for this season due the pandemic. The NJAC contains the 10 NJ state D-3 colleges and is one of the top small college conferences in the country.

PITMAN–The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Board of Athletic Administrators recently agreed to adjust the format of its conference women’s and men’s basketball schedules during the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The decision will reduce the number of NJAC conference games played by each league basketball team from 18 to 9, and will delay the start of NJAC conference play in basketball until January 20.

