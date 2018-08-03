NJ Teams at Summer Showdown
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will go back and look at some of the AAU events that featured NJ teams
Elevate Hoops ran their Summer Showdown July 21-22 in Philadelphia.
There were three separate age divisions.
A look at how the NJ teams fared
17 & UNDER
There were 48 teams competing.
The NJ teams were Hustle, Force Stein, Force Woods, Bulldogs, Premier, Playaz Grey, Northeastern, Olympus Elite and Sports U.
In the National quarterfinals: Force Woods fell to team St8tement 51-41. Sports U edged the Rytes Warriors 58-57. Olympus lost to Team PYO 47-42.
In the semis: Sports U beat PYO 56-50.
In the chip: Sports U ousted Team St8tement 49-40.
In the Ameircan quarterfinals: Premier thwarted RESA 70-53.
In the semis: Premier shut down 60-20.
In the championship: Premier beat Hoop Dreamz 78-48.
FINAL:@SportsUTeamIZOD defeated @RYTES_PGH, 58-57— Elevate Hoops (@ElevateHoops) July 22, 2018
For SportsU Ashton Miller (‘19) and Rodrique Massenat were the leading scorers in the win. pic.twitter.com/lrTlUY9vId
16 & UNDER
There were 31 teams competing.
The NJ teams were East Coast Cyclones, Hustle, Force Finch, Force Vogel, Bulldogs, Pirates and Sports U
In the quarters: The East Coast Cyclones trimmed Force Finch 58-54.
In the semis the Cyclones lost to DC Premier 61-31
15 & UNDER
There were 17 teams competing.
The NJ teams were Force Fagan, Force Griffin and Sports U
In the quarters: Force Griffin edged Sports U 47-46. Force Fagan lost to the Staten island Stingrays 53-45.
In the semis: Force Griffin lost to DC Premier Black 50-31.