{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 19:00:00 -0500') }}

NJ Teams at Summer Showdown

Jay Gomes
@njhoops
Publisher

Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will go back and look at some of the AAU events that featured NJ teams

Elevate Hoops ran their Summer Showdown July 21-22 in Philadelphia.

There were three separate age divisions.

A look at how the NJ teams fared

17 & UNDER

There were 48 teams competing.

The NJ teams were Hustle, Force Stein, Force Woods, Bulldogs, Premier, Playaz Grey, Northeastern, Olympus Elite and Sports U.

In the National quarterfinals: Force Woods fell to team St8tement 51-41. Sports U edged the Rytes Warriors 58-57. Olympus lost to Team PYO 47-42.

In the semis: Sports U beat PYO 56-50.

In the chip: Sports U ousted Team St8tement 49-40.

In the Ameircan quarterfinals: Premier thwarted RESA 70-53.

In the semis: Premier shut down 60-20.

In the championship: Premier beat Hoop Dreamz 78-48.

16 & UNDER  

There were 31 teams competing.

The NJ teams were East Coast Cyclones, Hustle, Force Finch, Force Vogel, Bulldogs, Pirates and Sports U

In the quarters: The East Coast Cyclones trimmed Force Finch 58-54.

In the semis the Cyclones lost to DC Premier 61-31

15 & UNDER    

There were 17 teams competing.

The NJ teams were Force Fagan, Force Griffin and Sports U

In the quarters: Force Griffin edged Sports U 47-46. Force Fagan lost to the Staten island Stingrays 53-45.

In the semis: Force Griffin lost to DC Premier Black 50-31.

