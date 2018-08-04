NJ Teams at Summer Jam Fest
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will go back and look at some of the AAU events that featured NJ teams
The Hoop Group ran their Summer Jam Fest July 20-22 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim Pennsylvania.
There were three separate age divisions.
A look at how the NJ teams fared
17U ELITE
There were 83 teams entered.
The NJ teams were: Bulls, Beasts, Panthers, Roadrunners, ShoreShots DiLeo, ShoreShots Kessler, South Jersey Hoops Elite and South Jersey Titans
In the Sweet 16: SureShots Kessler lost to the Sixth Man Warriors 69-38
17U PLATINUM
There were 32 teams entered.
The NJ teams were: MTT Bulldogs, SureShots Arlington and United New Jersey
In the Sweet 16: United New Jersey lost Blue Wave Elite 63-44. The MT T Bulldogs fell to the New York Dragons 56-43. Prestige was ousted by the Nova Cavaliers 56-54.
17U STEEL
There were 32 teams entered.
The NJ teams were: Shockers, Shore Stars, South Jersey Blitz, Team Rohan Elite and Unity Legends
In the quarterfinals: Team Rohan Elite lost to Coast 2 Coast 77-73
16U ELITE
There were 75 teams entered.
The NJ teams were: MSU Skyliners, Beasts, Crusaders, Panthers, Miller Factory, Roadrunners, ShoreShots Pooley, Prestige, Pure and South Jersey Hoops Elite
In the quarterfinals: The Crusaders held down the New York Rens 51-31
In the semifinals: The Crusaders trimmed We R 1 54-53
In the championship: The Crusaders run was ended with a 55-45 lost to Team Takeover
16U PLATINUM
There were 32 teams entered.
The NJ teams were: Jersey Jam, SureShots, Soldiers, North Jersey Blast, North Jersey United, South Jersey Rebels and Unity Legends
In the quarterfinals: Unity lost to Steel Town 20 74-71. North Jersey United beat ShoreShots 57-42
In the semis: North Jersey United beat Steel Town 63-41
In the final North Jersey United beat Nova 94 feet 77-52
15U ELITE
There were 48 teams entered.
The NJ teams were: MSU Skyliners, Panthers, ShoreShots Dileo, South Jersey Hoops Elite, Sports U
In the Sweet 16 ShoreShots DiLeo lost the East Coast Power 48-31
15U PLATINUM
There were 32 teams entered.
The NJ teams were: Central Jersey Future Stars, Panthers, Shoreshots Kovner, Soldiers, Pure and United New Jersey
In the quarterfinals United New Jersey loss to the Soldiers 46-44
in the semis the Soldiers lost to Takeover 59-40
