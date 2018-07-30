NJ Teams at Summer Icebreaker 2
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will go back and look at some of the AAU events that featured NJ teams
Elevate Hoops ran their Summer Icebreaker 1 Tournament July 13-15 at Sportika in Manalapan New Jersey.
There were three separate age divisions.
A look at how the NJ teams fared
17 & UNDER
There were 64 teams competing.
The NJ teams were B-All-In, Meadowlands Magic, MTT Bulldogs, Hustle, Firm Black, Firm Silver, Firm White, United NJ Coates
In the quarters: The Firm Black outscored Rytes Warriors 79-71.
In the semis: The Firm Black beat the NY Dragons 54-48. 6 foot 4 American History Sr. Manny Bell tallied 19 with 3 treys,
In the championship: Firm Black was edged by Team BBC Gold 56-54
16 & UNDER
There were 24 teams competing.
The NJ teams were Brick City Elite, Hustle, Force Vogel, MSU skyliners, Playaz and Firm Black
In the National Platinum quarterfinals: Firm Black edged MD Elite 55-54. The MSU Skyliners fell to K-Low Elite Blue 64-53. 6 foot 2 Westfield Jr. Griffin Rooney and 6 foot 4 Manalapan Jr. Ryan Szatkowski divided 22 points.
In the semis: The Firm Black lost to K-Low Elite Blue 61-49 despite 16 from 6 foot 6 Patrick School Sr. Allon Johnson.
15 & UNDER
25 teams were competing.
The NJ teams were Force Fagan, Force Griffin, MSU Skyliners, Panthers, Firm Silver, United.
In the quarters: Force Fagan shut down the MSU Skyliners 46-31. United NJ beat Team 304 64-50.
In the semis: Force Fagan ousted East Coast Power 45-37.
In the championship: Force Fagan topped PK Flash 39-34. 5 foot 11 Neptune So. Sam Fagan netted 10.
