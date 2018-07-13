Elevate Hoops ran their Summer Icebreaker 1 Tournament July 11-12 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. There were three separate age divisions. A look at how the NJ teams fared

17 & UNDER

There were 28 teams competing. The NJ teams were Force, Beasts, ShoreShots Arlington, Team Speed, Firm Black, Firm Silver and Firm White In the Platinum championship, the Firm Black, Force and Team Speed were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

16 & UNDER

East Coast Cyclones

There were 16 teams competing. The NJ teams were East Coast Cyclones, Beasts and Firm Black In the Platinum champiosnhip semifinals the East Coast Cyclones topped the Jersey Shore Warriors Gold 59-54. The Firm Black trimmed K-Low Elite Blue 49-48. In the championship the East Coast Cylones edged the Firm 51-50 in overtime. 6 foot 5 rising Morris Catholic Sr. Jaylen Davis had 14.

15 & UNDER