NJ Teams at Summer Final
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will go back and look at some of the AAU events that featured NJ teams
Elevate Hoop ran their Summer Finale July 28-29 at Competitive Edge in King of Prussia Pennsylvania
There were three separate age divisions.
A look at how the NJ teams fared
17U
There were 40 teams competing.
The NJ teams were B-All-In, Panthers, Olympus and YSU
In the National Bracket quarterfinals Olympus lost to L&L Running Rebels 58-50
In the American Bracket quarters YSU lost to Explosion 63-59
16U
There were 24 teams entered
The Panthers were the lone NJ team.
In the quarterfinals the Panthers fell to Team Supernatural 68-57.
15U
There were 16 teams entered
YSU was the lone NJ team.