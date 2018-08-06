Ticker
NJ Teams at Summer Final

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will go back and look at some of the AAU events that featured NJ teams

Elevate Hoop ran their Summer Finale July 28-29 at Competitive Edge in King of Prussia Pennsylvania

There were three separate age divisions.

A look at how the NJ teams fared

17U  

Olympus Elite

There were 40 teams competing.

The NJ teams were B-All-In, Panthers, Olympus and YSU

In the National Bracket quarterfinals Olympus lost to L&L Running Rebels 58-50

In the American Bracket quarters YSU lost to Explosion 63-59

16U  

There were 24 teams entered

The Panthers were the lone NJ team.

In the quarterfinals the Panthers fell to Team Supernatural 68-57.

15U  

There were 16 teams entered

YSU was the lone NJ team.

