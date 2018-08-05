NJ Teams at Live in AC
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will go back and look at some of the AAU events that featured NJ teams
Elevate Hoops ran the Live in AC Tournament July 25-27 at Richard Stockton University and surrounding schools
There were three separate age divisions.
A look at how the NJ teams fared
17 & UNDER
There were 72 teams competing.
The NJ teams were: B-All-IN, Bulls Black, Bulls Red, Force, Meadowlands Magic, Roadrunners, Beasts, Panthers, Premier, Firm Silver, YSU, Northeastern, Olympus Elite, Playaz Grey, Team Rio, ShoreShots Arlington
In the Atlantic Bracket quarterfinals: The Roadrunners lost to JB Hoops 64-47. 6 foot 2 Bergen Catholic Sr. Doug Edert paced the Roadrunners with 17.
In the Boardwalk Bracket semis: The Bulls lost to Southern Maryland All Stars 65-59
16 & UNDER
There were 40 teams competing.
The NJ teams were: Force Finch, Meadowlands Magic, Roadrunners, Beasts, Bulldogs, Crusaders, Panthers
In the Atlantic Bracket quarterfinals: The Crusaders beat MD 3D 45-38. 6 foot 5 Columbia Jr. Zayon Marsh led with 15 points and 9 rebounds.
In the semis: The Crusaders thwarted JS Warriors Gold 43-41. The Force Finch outscored the Rens 77-59. 6 foot Marlboro Jr. Alex Ratner scored 24 for Force.
In the championship: The Crusaders edged Force Finch 51-46. 5 foot 11 Christ the King Jr. Emmanuel Toha scored 13.
In the Boardwalk quarterfinals: The Bulldogs lost to Crusader Nation 46-42
15 & UNDER
There were 32 teams competing.
The NJ teams were: Bulls, Force Fagan, Force Griffin, Roadrunners, Firm, YSU
In the quarterfinals: Force Fagan lost to Philly Pride. YSU outscored Castle 78-70.
In the semis: YSU lost to DC Premier Black 74-52. 6 foot Blair So. Jaylen Blakes had 15 and 5 assists
