The Hoop Group ran their Fall Jam Fest September 22-23 at Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune.

There were five separate age divisions and 46 total teams. A look at how the NJ teams fared

OPEN

There were 4 teams competing. The NJ teams were Force and Prestige

17U - TURNPIKE

SJ Hoops Elite

There were 6 teams entered. The NJ teams were SJ Hoops Elite, United NJ, Team Miller, Jersey Storm and Panthers Royal In the championship SJ Hoops Elite beat Team Miller 57-41. 6 foot 5 Camden Catholic So. Zach Hicks and 6 foot 2 Lenape Sr. Steve Matlack split 28.

17U - PARKWAY

NJ Panthers

There were 8 teams entered. The NJ teams were Panthers, Roadrunners and Force Finch. In the championship the Panthers stopped the Roadrunners 76-62. 6 foot 1 Elizabeth Jr. DJ Watkins tallied 22.

16U

There were 8 teams entered. The NJ teams were Force Fagan, ShoreShots, Hoop Heaven Elite, Panthers Grey and Force Griffin. In the title game Force Griffin lost to Dominican Elite 80-68 despite 28 from 5 foot 10 Union Catholic So. Elijah Barlow.

15U

Force Weise

There were 8 teams entered. The NJ teams were SJ Hoops Elite, Unity Legends, Force Weise, South Jersey Titans. In the championship the Force Weise thwarted the SJ Titans 69-62. 5 foot 10 8th grader Jaden Collins led with 22.