NJ Teams at Fall Jam Fest
The Hoop Group ran their Fall Jam Fest September 22-23 at Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune.
There were five separate age divisions and 46 total teams.
A look at how the NJ teams fared
OPEN
There were 4 teams competing.
The NJ teams were Force and Prestige
17U - TURNPIKE
There were 6 teams entered.
The NJ teams were SJ Hoops Elite, United NJ, Team Miller, Jersey Storm and Panthers Royal
In the championship SJ Hoops Elite beat Team Miller 57-41. 6 foot 5 Camden Catholic So. Zach Hicks and 6 foot 2 Lenape Sr. Steve Matlack split 28.
17U - PARKWAY
There were 8 teams entered.
The NJ teams were Panthers, Roadrunners and Force Finch.
In the championship the Panthers stopped the Roadrunners 76-62. 6 foot 1 Elizabeth Jr. DJ Watkins tallied 22.
16U
There were 8 teams entered.
The NJ teams were Force Fagan, ShoreShots, Hoop Heaven Elite, Panthers Grey and Force Griffin.
In the title game Force Griffin lost to Dominican Elite 80-68 despite 28 from 5 foot 10 Union Catholic So. Elijah Barlow.
15U
There were 8 teams entered.
The NJ teams were SJ Hoops Elite, Unity Legends, Force Weise, South Jersey Titans.
In the championship the Force Weise thwarted the SJ Titans 69-62. 5 foot 10 8th grader Jaden Collins led with 22.
