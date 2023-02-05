NJ Prep B Tournament Seeds/Schedule
NJ PREP B
Games were played at higher seeds.
THE SKINNY
Pennington over Doane Academy
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Doane Academy over Montclair Kimberly
OPENING ROUND
Sun Feb 5
5th seeded Morristown Beard at 4th seeded Newark Academy
SEMIFINAL ROUND
Fri Feb 10
3rd seeded Princeton Day at 2nd seeded Doane Academy
Sun Feb 12
winner of Morristown Beard/Newark Academy at top seeded Montclair Kimberly
FINAL ROUND
Wednesday February 15
LAST YEAR
Doane Academy held off Princeton Day 69-59. 6 foot Jr. Mike Evans had 17.
3 YEARS AGO
Princeton Day beat Doane Academy 64-50. Garita scored 18.
4 YEARS AGO
Doane Academy downed Pennington 57-51. 5 foot 10 Sr. Arian Gomez led
5 YEAR'S AGO
In a thriller Morristown Beard edged Pennington 71-68 in three overtimes. Rodriguez went for 31. 6 foot 7 Sr. Mitch Phillips had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Pennington
6 YEARS AGO
Morristown Beard trimmed Doane Academy 92-85 in ot. 5-foot-11 Jr. Justin Rodriguez went for 31. 6-foot-3 Jr. Raphael Castillo added 26 points and 14 rebounds. 6-foot-3 Sr. Chase Lane led Doane with 21.
7 YEARS AGO
Princeton Day edged Morristown Beard 66-62 in overtime. 6-foot-5 Jr. John McArthur had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Justin Rodriguez had 26 for MB.
8 YEARS AGO
Pennington topped Morristown Beard as 6-foot-2 Sr. Elijah Wright scored 26.
9 YEARS AGO
The final was held Wednesday February 19, 2014 at the Pennington School. Pennington held off Montclair Kimberly 67-60. 6-foot-2 Jr. Elijah Wright led the effort with 24 points. 6-foot-4 Montclair Kimberly Jr. Josh Cherry finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds.