NJ Prep B Tournament Seeds/Schedule

NJ PREP B

Games were played at higher seeds.

THE SKINNY

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Pennington over Doane Academy

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Doane Academy over Montclair Kimberly

OPENING ROUND

Sun Feb 5

5th seeded Morristown Beard at 4th seeded Newark Academy

SEMIFINAL ROUND

Fri Feb 10

3rd seeded Princeton Day at 2nd seeded Doane Academy

Sun Feb 12

winner of Morristown Beard/Newark Academy at top seeded Montclair Kimberly

FINAL ROUND

Wednesday February 15


LAST YEAR

Doane Academy held off Princeton Day 69-59. 6 foot Jr. Mike Evans had 17.


3 YEARS AGO

Princeton Day beat Doane Academy 64-50. Garita scored 18.

4 YEARS AGO

Doane Academy downed Pennington 57-51. 5 foot 10 Sr. Arian Gomez led

5 YEAR'S AGO

In a thriller Morristown Beard edged Pennington 71-68 in three overtimes. Rodriguez went for 31. 6 foot 7 Sr. Mitch Phillips had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Pennington

6 YEARS AGO

Morristown Beard trimmed Doane Academy 92-85 in ot. 5-foot-11 Jr. Justin Rodriguez went for 31. 6-foot-3 Jr. Raphael Castillo added 26 points and 14 rebounds. 6-foot-3 Sr. Chase Lane led Doane with 21.

7 YEARS AGO

Princeton Day edged Morristown Beard 66-62 in overtime. 6-foot-5 Jr. John McArthur had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Justin Rodriguez had 26 for MB.

8 YEARS AGO

Pennington topped Morristown Beard as 6-foot-2 Sr. Elijah Wright scored 26.

9 YEARS AGO

The final was held Wednesday February 19, 2014 at the Pennington School. Pennington held off Montclair Kimberly 67-60. 6-foot-2 Jr. Elijah Wright led the effort with 24 points. 6-foot-4 Montclair Kimberly Jr. Josh Cherry finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

