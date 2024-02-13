NJ Prep A Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Pick/Preview 2024
NJ PREP A
There were 4 teams entered in this annual event for NJ Prep and Independent schools. Games are played at higher seeds.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Blair over Peddie
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Blair over St. Benedict's
1ST ROUND:
Thursday February 15
5th seeded Hun at 4th seeded Peddie
6th seeded Lawrenceville at 3rd seeded Pennington
SEMIFINALS
Monday February 19
Winner of Hun/Peddie at top seeded Blair
Winner of Lawrenceville/Pennington at 2nd seeded St. Benedict's
FINALS
Thursday Feb 22
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
St. Benedict's held off Blair 76-55. 6 foot 7 Sr. Ademar Santos scored 23 with 5 treys.
2 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's beat Blair 77-60. 6 foot Jr. Ty-Laur Johnson went for 25.
4 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's edged Blair 68-66. 6 foot 4 Sr. EJ Evans had 20. O'Connell tallied 20 for Blair
5 YEARS AGO
Blair beat St. Benedict's 86-64. 6 foot 2 So. Jaylen Blakes dropped in 27. Estrada scored 17 for St. Benedict's
6 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's trimmed Blair 59-58. 6 foot 4 So. CJ Wilcher went for 28 with 7 treys. Achiuwa added 14
7 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's edged Blair 47-44 with Sidibe netting 18 points and 17 rebounds.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's beat Blair 64-52. Toro had 17. 6-foot-4 Sr. James Scott added 13.
9 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's beat Blair 72-52. 6-foot-2 So. Nate Pierre-Louishad 19.
10 YEARS AGO
In the championship Blair beat St. Benedict's 77-65 as 6-foot Sr. Kevin Seymour scored 17. 6-foot-3 Jr. Kamar McKnight hit for 21 for Benedict's.
