NJ Prep A Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Pick/Preview 2024

Deron Rippey
Deron Rippey
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

NJ PREP A

There were 4 teams entered in this annual event for NJ Prep and Independent schools. Games are played at higher seeds.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Blair over Peddie

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Blair over St. Benedict's

1ST ROUND:

Thursday February 15

5th seeded Hun at 4th seeded Peddie

6th seeded Lawrenceville at 3rd seeded Pennington

SEMIFINALS

Monday February 19

Winner of Hun/Peddie at top seeded Blair

Winner of Lawrenceville/Pennington at 2nd seeded St. Benedict's


FINALS

Thursday Feb 22



PRIOR YEARS

Advertisement

LAST YEAR

St. Benedict's held off Blair 76-55. 6 foot 7 Sr. Ademar Santos scored 23 with 5 treys.

2 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's beat Blair 77-60. 6 foot Jr. Ty-Laur Johnson went for 25.

4 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's edged Blair 68-66. 6 foot 4 Sr. EJ Evans had 20. O'Connell tallied 20 for Blair

5 YEARS AGO

Blair beat St. Benedict's 86-64. 6 foot 2 So. Jaylen Blakes dropped in 27. Estrada scored 17 for St. Benedict's

6 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's trimmed Blair 59-58. 6 foot 4 So. CJ Wilcher went for 28 with 7 treys. Achiuwa added 14

7 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's edged Blair 47-44 with Sidibe netting 18 points and 17 rebounds.

8 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's beat Blair 64-52. Toro had 17. 6-foot-4 Sr. James Scott added 13.

9 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's beat Blair 72-52. 6-foot-2 So. Nate Pierre-Louishad 19.

10 YEARS AGO

In the championship Blair beat St. Benedict's 77-65 as 6-foot Sr. Kevin Seymour scored 17. 6-foot-3 Jr. Kamar McKnight hit for 21 for Benedict's.

