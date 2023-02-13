NJ Prep A Tournament seeds/schedule
NJ PREP A
There were 4 teams entered in this annual event for NJ Prep and Independent schools. Games are played at higher seeds.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Blair over St. Benedict's
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
St. Benedict's over Blair
1ST ROUND:
Wednesday February 15
5th seeded Hun at 4th seeded Lawrenceville.
6th seeded Pennington at 3rd seeded Peddie
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday February 21
winner of Hun/Lawrenceville at top seeded St. Benedict's
winner of Pennington/Peddie at 2nd seeded Blair
FINALS
Friday Feb 24
LAST YEAR
St. Benedict's beat Blair 77-60. 6 foot Jr. Ty-Laur Johnson went for 25.
3 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's edged Blair 68-66. 6 foot 4 Sr. EJ Evans had 20. O'Connell tallied 20 for Blair
4 YEARS AGO
Blair beat St. Benedict's 86-64. 6 foot 2 So. Jaylen Blakes dropped in 27. Estrada scored 17 for St. Benedict's
5 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's trimmed Blair 59-58. 6 foot 4 So. CJ Wilcher went for 28 with 7 treys. Achiuwa added 14
6 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's edged Blair 47-44 with Sidibe netting 18 points and 17 rebounds.
7 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's beat Blair 64-52. Toro had 17. 6-foot-4 Sr. James Scott added 13.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's beat Blair 72-52. 6-foot-2 So. Nate Pierre-Louishad 19.
9 YEARS AGO
In the championship Blair beat St. Benedict's 77-65 as 6-foot Sr. Kevin Seymour scored 17. 6-foot-3 Jr. Kamar McKnight hit for 21 for Benedict's.
