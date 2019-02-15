NJ Prep A Tournament Seeds/Schedule
NJ PREP A
There were 4 teams entered in this annual event for NJ Prep and Independent schools. Games are played at higher seeds.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
St. Benedict's over Blair
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
St. Benedict's over Blair
SEMIFINALS
Monday February 18
3rd seeded Hun at 2nd seeded St. Benedict's
4th seeded Peddie at top seeded Blair
FINALS
Wednesday February 20
Winner of Hun/St. Benedict's vs. winner of Peddie/Blair
RECENT YEARS
St. Benedict's trimmed Blair 59-58. 6 foot 4 So. CJ Wilcher went for 28 with 7 treys. Achiuwa added 14
TWO YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's edged Blair 47-44 with Sidibe netting 18 points and 17 rebounds.
THEE YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's beat Blair 64-52. Toro had 17. 6-foot-4 Sr. James Scott added 13.
FOUR YEARS AGO
St. Benedict's beat Blair 72-52. 6-foot-2 So. Nate Pierre-Louishad 19.
FIVE YEARS AGO
In the championship Blair beat St. Benedict's 77-65 as 6-foot Sr. Kevin Seymour scored 17. 6-foot-3 Jr. Kamar McKnight hit for 21 for Benedict's.