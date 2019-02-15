Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 15:29:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJ Prep A Tournament Seeds/Schedule

Fleymjknfe9laqscx6hv
2018 Champions - St. Benedict's
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

NJ PREP A

There were 4 teams entered in this annual event for NJ Prep and Independent schools. Games are played at higher seeds.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

St. Benedict's over Blair

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

St. Benedict's over Blair

SEMIFINALS

Monday February 18

3rd seeded Hun at 2nd seeded St. Benedict's

4th seeded Peddie at top seeded Blair

FINALS

Wednesday February 20

Winner of Hun/St. Benedict's vs. winner of Peddie/Blair

RECENT YEARS

LAST YEAR

St. Benedict's trimmed Blair 59-58. 6 foot 4 So. CJ Wilcher went for 28 with 7 treys. Achiuwa added 14

TWO YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's edged Blair 47-44 with Sidibe netting 18 points and 17 rebounds.

THEE YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's beat Blair 64-52. Toro had 17. 6-foot-4 Sr. James Scott added 13.

FOUR YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's beat Blair 72-52. 6-foot-2 So. Nate Pierre-Louishad 19.

FIVE YEARS AGO

In the championship Blair beat St. Benedict's 77-65 as 6-foot Sr. Kevin Seymour scored 17. 6-foot-3 Jr. Kamar McKnight hit for 21 for Benedict's.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}