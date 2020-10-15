 NJHoops - NJ Hoops Transfers for 2020-21 Season
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-15 16:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoops Transfers for 2020-21 Season

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Once again this season there is a large number of players switching schools. NJHoops.com will highlight them so the college coaches can keep up with them and the high school fans can get a better feel for the balance of power in the state.

We will have a series of stories by grade and type of transfer

This list will be updated when we become aware of new transfers

Hassan Jackson - transferred from Marist to St. Peter's Prep
CLASS OF 2021 TRANSFERS

Top Players Transferring Within NJ For Senior Season

Top Players Transferring Out of State For Senior Season

Top Players Transferring Into NJ for Senior Season


CLASS OF 2022 TRANSFERS

Coming soon!

CLASS OF 2023 TRANSFERS

Coming soon!

{{ article.author_name }}