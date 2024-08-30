Rutgers Prep's Jacob Canton is among the NJ Hoopers ranked in Rivals top 60 Class of 2027
Former Blair star Kevin Dittman was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-3 2023-24 in the SCAC
Roselle Catholic's Eric Hillsman was among the NJ Hoopers Class of 2026 receiving recent college offers.
Former Seneca multi sport star Malin Jasinski is among the NJ Hoopers playing football at TCNJ 2024
Former Hun star Max Adelman was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-3 2023-24 in the Southern Athletic Association
Rutgers Prep's Jacob Canton is among the NJ Hoopers ranked in Rivals top 60 Class of 2027
Former Blair star Kevin Dittman was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-3 2023-24 in the SCAC
Roselle Catholic's Eric Hillsman was among the NJ Hoopers Class of 2026 receiving recent college offers.